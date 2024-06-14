2 arrested after deputies say they found cocaine inside a cheeseburger

A North Carolina man and woman were arrested after police said they found a bag of cocaine hidden inside a cheeseburger during a traffic stop.

De Anthonie Trey Vion Taylor, 23, is facing multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"BK, have it your way… not today," the sheriff's office added.

Cocaine was found in a cheeseburger by Lee County sheriff's deputies in North Carolina.

Fentanyl, guns and other illicit drugs found in vehicle

Deputies said they found the drug when they conducted the traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Facebook post. In addition to finding the cocaine in the cheeseburger, deputies also discovered fentanyl, marijuana, two guns and the seizure and anxiety drug, clonazepam, the sheriff's office said.

The passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old Brianna Marie Smith, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Taylor has since bonded out of Lee County Jail, while Smith remains incarcerated with a $50,000 bond, inmate records show. It is unclear if either Smith or Taylor have attorneys.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cocaine found hidden inside cheeseburger; NC man and woman arrested