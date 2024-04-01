2 arrested for deadly east Charlotte shooting, records show

Two men have been arrested for a deadly shooting in east Charlotte last week, court documents show.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to two homicides and a double shooting within minutes of each other Thursday night, officials stated. One investigation was along Blythwood Lane near Lawyers Road in east Charlotte.

PREVIOUS: 2 homicides under investigation in Charlotte

A police report says the victim was a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with neighbors about the deadly shooting on Blythwood Lane. One said she lived just a few feet away and heard gunshots while inside her home. Another neighbor expressed his concerns about the gun violence because it was unusual for the area.

Police told White that those involved in the shooting knew each other and there was no threat to the community.

On Monday, court records showed CMPD arrested Brendon Goodell and Robert Vantassell, charging both with first-degree murder. Both are being held in jail without bond.

No further information was released.

