2 arrested in deadly Canton arson

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton have arrested two people in connection with a deadly arson fire.

Frank Campbell, 66, died on May 1, when a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave NW went up in flames.

According to investigators at the time, “video captured by witnesses show multiple persons of interest fleeing the scene at the time of the fire.”

Investigators said there was evidence the fire was intentionally set.

Wednesday morning, Canton police announced Corey Bulstrom,29, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated arson.

He was booked in the Stark County jail along with Salvatore Morris, 31, of Canton.

Morris faces charges of complicity to aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated arson.

Both men are scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

The fire is still under investigation, but more information is expected to be released on the case soon, according to the police chief.

