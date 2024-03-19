2 arrested when cops find ‘copious’ amounts of weed in car

(KRON) — Two people were arrested when a traffic stop in Fairfield turned into a police chase and ended with cops finding a “copious amount” of marijuana, prescription pills and other property indicative of narcotic sales, Fairfield police said.

On March 11, a Fairfield police officer made a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle with two occupants — 27-year-old Kristian Brenes and 30-year-old Kyle Brenes. After speaking with the occupants, police developed probable cause to search the vehicle, police said.

When the pair learned the car would be searched, they led police on a chase.

Police successfully deployed spike strips and stopped the vehicle on Airbase Parkway just before the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.

(Fairfield Police Department)

After police found the drugs, prescription pills, cash and other property in the car, Kristian Brenes and Kyle Brenes were both arrested and booked on multiple drug charges including possession and intent to sell marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as felony reckless evading.

