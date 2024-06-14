2 arrested in connection with discovery of man’s body buried near Nisqually River

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yelm man and woman Thursday in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made on June 13 with the help of Yelm Police, Tumwater Police, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, and TCSO detectives. Detectives had been investigating the homicide since June 7, when a man’s body was found buried near the Nisqually River.

The body was identified by the Thurston County Coroner as Robert Erwin, who had been reported missing from the Yelm area. The coroner said Erwin’s cause of death was homicide, but any further details were awaiting confirmation from detectives.

The man and woman, both in their mid 30s, were booked on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful disposal of human remains. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.