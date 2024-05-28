2 arrested in Clovis after Well Community Church theft

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested in Clovis and over $15,000 in stolen construction equipment was recovered after a theft at the Well Community Church, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say early Friday morning, two suspects identified as 47-year-old Brian Constantino and 35-year-old Bennett Ward of Fresno allegedly broke into the Church on Nees between Minnewawa and Clovis avenues.

Brian Constantino (left) and Bennett Ward (right). Images courtesy of the Clovis Police Department.

Investigators say just hours after the theft both Constantino and Ward were in custody and the property was back in the hands of the construction company.

Clovis Police Detectives say they received information on the whereabouts of the stolen property using technology and served a search warrant at a home in Fresno.

During the warrant, Detectives found all of the stolen equipment, which included lighting, tools, paint, and other items, in the home.

Constantino and Ward were booked into Fresno County Jail for felony burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property. A third person in the home was arrested on an unrelated warrant, police say.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.