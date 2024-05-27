2 arrested in auto theft incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department arrested two 19-year-old men for allegedly stealing a car Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., Grand Junction Police officers were dispatched to a report of an auto theft in the 1600 block of N. 19th Street. Neighbors reported seeing two men attempting to break into parked cars. The suspects stole a parked Dodge Charger that was still running with the keys in the ignition.

After leaving in the car, the suspects returned to the area and tried to break into a residence. The homeowner confronted the suspects, who then left the area pursued by the homeowner.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, and the suspects eluded officials, driving to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Orchard Avenue. They then ran from the vehicle, which was smoking heavily.

The Grand Junction Fire Department extinguished the vehicle and the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office located the suspects nearby, taking them into custody.

Marcelino Salazar and Luis Mancilla-Aceves were arrested and taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. They face the following charges:

Auto theft

Burglary

Eluding

First-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle

Additional related charges

Officials say this is an isolated incident posing no further threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

