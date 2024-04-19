2 arrested after 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Anaheim

Two suspects were arrested after a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in Anaheim.

On Wednesday, Anaheim police responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of West Ball Road at around 4:16 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators and SWAT team members searched the area and later arrested two suspects in connection with the boy’s murder — Bryan Gonzalez, 20, and a 17-year-old boy.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unclear, but detectives believe the shooting was a gang-related incident, adding that they are not releasing any additional details while the investigation is ongoing.

“The victim and juvenile suspect’s identifying information will not be released due to their ages,” said Anaheim PD.

One of the suspects, Bryan Gonzalez, 20, seen in a booking photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Police officers and SWAT Team members surround a housing complex after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in Anaheim on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

Police officers and SWAT Team members surround a neighborhood after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in Anaheim on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

Police officers and SWAT Team members surround a housing complex after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in Anaheim on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

Police officers and SWAT Team members surround a housing complex after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in Anaheim on April 17, 2024. (KTLA)

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on murder charges and is being held at Orange County Juvenile Hall. Gonzales was arrested on charges of being an accessory to the murder.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call 714-765-1900.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.