2 arrested, 1 wanted in hit-and-run death of longtime Arby’s employee

Two people have been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a LaGrange man last month.

Police said that on May 5, police responded to the 400 block of New Franklin Road in reference to a person hit by a car. Officers found 55-year-old Timothy Waddell dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police announced that two people have been arrested and another person is wanted in Waddell’s death.

Latirana Holmes has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Kyandra Harris was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Police have obtained warrants for Justin Dean, who is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

It’s unclear if the three people charged were riding in the same car.

According to an obituary, Waddell had worked at the Arby’s on New Franklin Road for 24 years.

“He enjoyed walking and loved studying history,” the obituary read.



