2 arrested, 1 on the run after drive-by shooting at Barrow County gas station

Three suspects are facing charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened last month in Winder.

On April 24, around 7:30 p.m., Winder officers received a 911 call about shots being fired at the Shell gas station on Midland Avenue.

Police found multiple shell casings that had been fired at the scene along with a suspected bullet that impacted nearby gas pumps.

Detectives said the investigation led them to identify the suspect’s vehicle, including three suspects connected to the car.

Winder police charged Avonte Rogers, 20, of Statham, Tatianna Wilbon, 22, of Athens and Brayson Hayes, 23, of Statham with aggravated assault.

Rogers and Hayes were also charged with reckless conduct. Rogers and Wilbon were arrested. Hayes is still wanted.

The investigation is ongoing. Winder officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

No other details were released.

