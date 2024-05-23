2 apartments shot into at Mobile complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two apartments were shot into Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD release said officers were called to Autumn Chase Apartments around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday for a shots fired report.

UPDATE: Body of missing 16-year-old found, likely drowned: MCSO

SHOOTING LOCATION:

That’s where officers found the two apartments that had been shot into. One of the apartments had a resident inside at the time of the shooting, according to the release.

Police said no one was injured, but this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.