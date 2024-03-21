2 allegedly lead Mobile Police on chase; arrested on drug charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers attempted to make a traffic stop around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Roosevelt Street and Eighth Street.

The driver, later identified as 56-year-old Ray Allen Johnson, allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a short chase that ended at Claude Harris Drive and Tenth Street, according to the release.

Johnson, along with his passenger, 58-year-old Douglas Frank Johnson, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

Their charges include attempt to elude, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

