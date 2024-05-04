2 Albuquerque city councilors call for city to help enforce immigration law under certain conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of Albuquerque city councilors want the city to cooperate with federal immigration agents when an immigrant is accused of a serious crime. Right now, the city’s Immigrant Friendly Ordinance prevents the city from helping the feds enforce immigration laws. It also bars the city from allowing agents access to city property for that purpose without a warrant.

Crews clean up homeless camp in southeast Albuquerque

Councilors Brook Bassan and Renee Grout are introducing a measure that would make an exception if the target of those efforts is charged with a violent felony, human trafficking, or drug trafficking. The proposal says that in those cases, the city will “contact and cooperate with federal immigration authorities.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.