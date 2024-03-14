2-alarm fire injures 2, displaces 60 at east Fort Worth apartment complex, officials say

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that displaced 60 residents and injured two Wednesday evening, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Handley Drive in east Fort Worth around 6:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of a fire at that location, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a social media post.

When they arrived at the Handley Oaks Apartments, heavy fire was coming out of a unit on the bottom floor and spreading to the units above. A second alarm had to be called before the blaze was brought under control, the post said.

Firefighters helped two adults to safety and started emergency medical care on them. Both residents were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.

A total of 13 Handley Oaks units were damaged and 60 people were displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

