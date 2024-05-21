2-alarm fire breaks out at Tesla Fremont factory

A two-alarm fire broke out at Tesla's Fremont, California plant on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- A two-alarm fire broke out at the Tesla vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., on Monday but no injuries were reported at the two-story building.

The Fremont Fire Department said the fire started inside an oven. Tesla representatives said all employees had been accounted for after the start of the fire.

The fire had been "knocked down" as of Monday evening, fire officials said.

The Fremont plant is the electric vehicle company's first mass production factory and today makes the Model 3 sedan, Model Y crossover utility vehicle, Model S sedan and Model X SUV. In March, it produced its 3 millionth vehicle.

The fire happened weeks after Musk announced massive layoffs at Tesla, including 164 at the Fremont factory.

Some of the jobs lost came from security, equipment maintenance, emergency services and two directors of its environmental and health and safety team, according to state filings.

The Fremont plant has a history of fires from 2014 to 2021.