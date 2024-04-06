2-alarm fire at apartment building causes multiple collapses

DENVER (KDVR) — A 2-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily apartment building in Denver Saturday.

The Denver Fire Department first reported the fire at 3:44 p.m. and said crews found “heavy fire” upon arrival.

Crews are on the scene near Mississippi Avenue and Valentia Street. DFD said crews searched the building just before 4 p.m. and there were no injuries reported.

A 2-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily apartment building near Mississippi Avenue and Valentia Street in Denver Saturday. (Denver Fire Department)

Just before 4:30 p.m., DFD said crews moved to a defensive strategy due to weakened structural integrity of the building and “multiple collapses within the structure.”

