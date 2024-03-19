2 Afghan nationals arrested in Germany over alleged Islamic terror plot against Swedish parliament

Two Afghan nationals were arrested in Germany in connection to an alleged Islamic terror plot against the Swedish Parliament.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that two Afghan nationals -- identified as Ibrahim MG and Ramin N – were arrested in the Gera area by officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office. The defendants were taken into custody on arrest warrants issued on March 5 and 6 by an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

Ibrahim is accused of being a member of the Islamic State (IS) and of having supported a terrorist organization abroad, while prosecutors accused Ramin of supporting the same terrorist organization. According to the arrest warrants, Ibrahim and Ramin have been supporters of the ideology of the foreign terrorist organization "Islamic State (IS)" since at least 2023.

Prosecutors said Ibrahim joined the regional branch "Islamic State Khorasan Province" (ISPK) from Germany in August 2023.

The Swedish Parliament building in Stockholm seen on March 9, 2023.

With Ramin’s assistance, Ibrahim had previously collected donations of around 2,000 euros for IS in Germany and sent them to the association through intermediaries, according to the prosecutor’s office. The funds were allegedly intended to benefit IS members imprisoned in northern Syria.

In the summer of 2023, the ISPK entrusted Ibrahim with carrying out an attack in Europe in response to Koran burnings taking place in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, the arrest warrants allege. Ibrahim and Ramin planned to kill police officers and others using firearms in Stockholm in the area of ​​the Swedish Parliament, German prosecutors said.

This file image shows officers of the German Federal Criminal Police Office on Feb. 27, 2024. Two Afghan nationals were arrested in Germany for allegedly plotting to attack the Swedish Parliament and kill police officers in Stockholm.

"The two made concrete preparations for this in close consultation with ISPK officials. In particular, they researched the local conditions around the possible crime scene on the Internet and tried several times, although unsuccessfully, to obtain weapons," the prosecutor’s office said.

This file image shows soldiers with the Afghan National Army inside a room previously part of a jail used by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - Khorasan in the Momand Valley on July 16, 2017 in Afghanistan.

Both defendants are expected to appear before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice Tuesday and Wednesday. Both suspects are accused of conspiring to commit the crime of murder and violating the Foreign Trade Act in conjunction with the relevant regulations of the European Union.





