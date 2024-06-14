2-acre wildfire reported near Pleasant Hill, fire teams attacking

A wildfire estimated at two acres has been reported near Pleasant Hill and is putting up a moderate size smoke plume, according to local reports and webcams.

Fire teams are engaging the blaze, which appears to be located just south of Highway 58 between Pleasant Hill and Dexter.

The fire is spreading uphill in heavy brush, driven by breeze, according to wildfire reporting service Watch Duty.

Aircrafts are dropping water and dozers have been ordered to fight the fire.

The fire can be observed on AlertWest webcams.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Wildfire reported near Pleasant Hill in Lane County, Oregon