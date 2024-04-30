2 accused in home invasion robbery allegedly set up by college lacrosse players found guilty

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of two men accused of being involved in a violent home invasion that prosecutors said was set up by two college lacrosse players.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case for more than five years.

Prosecutors said that in November 2019, defendants Maxx Pritchett, Tyrone Robinson, Lyndsey Kallish and Lauren Riley showed up at an AirBnb in the Reynoldstown neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. Prosecutors said the two women set up the home invasion robbery at a party because they knew the rental was full of cash and drugs.

Prosecutors said the women then left the party and waited in the car while Pritchett and Robinson, wearing masks and armed with guns, stormed the house and started to rob and beat the victims.

Only Pritchett and Robinson have faced a jury so far. Kallish and Riley will go on trial at a later date.

Prosecutor Rives Hiles said the case was about “gangs, greed, guns and lust.”

“The defendants made the decision to beat multiple victims as they stormed the house masked and armed,” Hiles said.

Pritchett was found guilty of home invasion, four counts of armed robbery, seven charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender/probationer. He was found not guilty on three counts of armed robbery.

Robinson was found guilty of home invasion, four counts of armed robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, participation in gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The men will be sentenced on Thursday.

Pritchett, the accused gunman in the case, is no stranger to home invasion. He’s one of five people accused in the death of Jose Greer, who died after he jumped from his third-floor apartment balcony in 2015 to escape a burglary.

Pritchett pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in the case and served two years in prison and eight years of probation.

He was still on probation when he was arrested in the home invasion.



