2.7-magnitude earthquake occurs in Leslie County, KY

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – An earthquake was detected in Eastern Kentucky early Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred about 11 miles to the southeast of Hyden in Leslie County. The USGS places the time of the earthquake around 5:47 a.m.

Earthquake detected near Fall Branch Saturday night

The 2.7-magnitude earthquake had a depth of about 7.7 miles.

As of noon Wednesday, the USGS had not received any reports from people claiming to have felt the earthquake.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.