From $2.5 billion up to $1.4 billion down: How Arizona is wrestling with a deficit

It was just a year ago that Arizona had an extra $2.5 billion to play with.

Today, the state's fortunes have flipped and lawmakers are struggling with how to close a $1.4 billion deficit.

This week, legislators have been working to figure out where to make those cuts. They must produce a balanced budget before the June 30 end of the budget year.

How all the air went out of the budget balloon is a matter of partisan debate.

But the factors they cite — Republicans blame inflation for falling sales tax collections; Democrats point to the flat income tax and the launch of universal school vouchers — combined to produce a dramatic swing in the state's finances.

Spending all of the $2.5 billion surplus in one year didn't help, leaving the state without much of a cushion as it started a new budget year last July.

Last year, Republican lawmakers were given slices of the surplus to designate for projects of their choosing. In addition to a $260 million program to give tax rebates to families with dependent children, pet projects ranged from $10 million to pay for an advertising campaign for the voucher program to hundreds of millions in road projects to $15.3 million in support for the Prescott rodeo that sparked a lawsuit.

Some of those projects are now being clawed back to help erase the $729 million deficit in the current year budget or the $690 million gap projected for the coming year.

In hindsight, some lawmakers concede it would have been prudent to hold back part of that excess. Count Sen. John Kavanagh, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, among them. But, the Fountain Hills Republican said Thursday, it's important to put the current situation in context.

A proposed $16.1 billion budget that lawmakers are toiling over, Kavanagh said, is basically the same one they produced last year, with some trims around the edges.

Sen. Ken Bennett, a former Senate president, doesn't buy that the state has had a nearly $4 billion swing in its budget. The $2.5 billion that dazzled lawmakers last year was mostly one-time dollars in federal relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bennett, R-Prescott. It wasn't a surplus due to unexpected tax collections. Like Kavanagh, he said it would have helped if lawmakers had not spent down all $2.5 billion.

State revenues started to tank in September, driven by reduced income tax collections from the flat tax, which gave every taxpayer a tax cut. Add in a surprising drop in sales tax dollars, a reflection of inflation's impact on consumer spending, and the signal went out that cuts were likely on the horizon.

Budget bills advance with bipartisan opposition

On Thursday, members of the House and Senate appropriations committees advanced a package of 16 budget bills on the strength of Republican-only votes. Democrats were unanimous in their opposition, a pointed rebuke of a plan negotiated by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and GOP legislative leaders.

Rep. Patty Contreras, a Phoenix Democrat, voted against the plan with "an emphatic no." Democrats were dismayed the proposed budget did little to slow the growth of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, as the universal voucher program is called. They also lamented the cuts to water projects and the elimination of extra funding to schools serving students from low-income areas.

"The flat tax has resulted in a huge decrease in revenue for the state," said Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson. "That's not temporary. The cuts we're starting to see here now are going to keep coming back."

Several Republicans also balked at the draft budget. Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, voted against all 16 budget bills, saying he needed more time to evaluate a plan that was released Tuesday. Republicans then added an 11th member to the committee, ensuring all of the bills would pass.

In the House, Reps. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale and Barbara Parker of Mesa also voted no but were not able to explain their votes due to a rule barring such comments.

Sen. T.J. Shope, a 10-year veteran, said the budget's not perfect, but it attempts to spread the pain of funding cuts.

"We tried to make sure there are no 100% losers in this budget," said Shope, R-Coolidge.

Advocates make their case as lawmakers ponder AG's threat to sue

In hearings Thursday, advocates for programs ranging from the community colleges to Arizona's seniors made their case for why they should be spared the cuts outlined in the draft budget.

The biggest sticking point so far is state Attorney General Kris Mayes' threat to sue if lawmakers approve the budget's $75 million grab from the state's opioid lawsuit settlement fund to help fund the state prison system.

The budget negotiators ― Hobbs, Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma ― plan to use the money to shore up funding for the state's Corrections Department to the tune of $40 million each year for the next three years. That leaves a $5 million overdraft in the third year, but the latest budget only solidifies spending for the current and next state fiscal year, 2025, meaning lawmakers could choose to do something different with the money, or come up with the extra $5 million, when they approve a 2026 and 2027 budget.

In a statement, Mayes insisted the opioid lawsuit settlement money is subject to strict rules. Using the money to fund prisons "is illegal," she said.

"If the Legislature and Governor follow through with these plans, it could put Arizona’s entire $1.14 billion in opioid funds in legal jeopardy," Mayes said. "I will not stand by and let more Arizonans die while irresponsible and reckless decisions like this are made."

Rep. Quang Nyguyen, R-Prescott Valley, who has worked on opioid fund issues for the last two years, said he planned to talk with House Appropriations Chair Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, about the matter.

Along with concerns raised on programs benefiting community colleges and Arizona's seniors, some of the other key objections centered on water projects and a program for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking.

Schools that serve students from lower-income areas would also lose $37 million next year if the budget cuts what is commonly called the "poverty weight" in the school funding formula.

The money was added as part of the deal that ushered in universal school vouchers and was intended to become a permanent part of the budget. Advocates instead asked lawmakers, if they must cut, to put a two-year pause on the dollars rather than make a permanent cut.

Democrats knock, praise Hobbs' impact on budget

Some Democratic lawmakers voiced their strongest concerns over cuts to education. The budget doesn't include money for dual enrollment for high schoolers who want to take college classes and "kids that are low income then need additional assistance" while failing to cut the state's private-school voucher program, said Rep. Mariana Sandoval, D-Tucson.

Critics of Arizona’s universal school voucher program hauled laundry washing machines on June 13, 2024, to the state Capitol to illustrate how they believe the program is “laundering” taxpayer money to pay for private school education.

She blamed Hobbs, in part, for not pushing harder on a Democratic agenda.

"I don't know what she's doing or not doing," Sandoval said. "I just know that the things that we care about aren't in there ... I know that the way that it looks right now, uh, I will be a no."

Senate Democratic Leader Mitzi Epstein, however, praised the governor's leadership and said "structural" issues created by Republicans over the years have led to the current inability to fund needed services.

"I feel it's the design of Republicans to cut-cut-cut," she said.

Senate President Petersen, after forecasters discovered the revenue deficit in January, said cuts were "a good and healthy thing to do" that make government "more efficient and lean."

Epstein claims Republicans took that mentality too far.

The cuts will mean leaner dinner on a teacher's kitchen table, "caregivers that don't have a job, and elderly folks that don't have a caregiver. And that hurts a lot," she said.

"Thank goodness we have a Democratic governor or else this list would be even worse."

More bipartisanship: Despite record number of bills vetoed, Arizona lawmakers agree on these issues

Reporter Mary Jo Pitzl can be reached at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-228-7566 and follow her on Threads as well as on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @maryjpitzl.

Reporter Ray Stern can be reached at rstern@arizonarepublic.com and on X @raystern.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona lawmakers try to wrestle down a $1.4 billion deficit