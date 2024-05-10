$2.2M expected to be funneled back into Abilene’s economy during Western Heritage Classic weekend, other events

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s busiest weekend is upon us, reminding residents and visitors that the spirit of West Texas is alive and well. Between Western Heritage Classic, graduation ceremonies at three local colleges, and Mother’s Day; More than $2 million is expected to be poured back into the Key City’s economy.

Schedule of events: 2024 Western Heritage Classic

“Over the course of the full weekend, about 30,000 people will be here,” Rochelle Johnson, VP and General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center, told KTAB/KRBC.

That sum of 30,000 people is expected to help the expo center rake in $1.5 million dollars. That’s just for the Western Heritage Classic alone.

“We anticipate visitors bringing in $2.2 million to the local economy, and that’s outside dollars coming in, and so that’s huge for the city,” said Robert Lopez, vice president of the Abilene Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (ACVB).

Tourism brings $555 million to Abilene

With all the construction the city’s endured over the past several years, comes a promise of newness and change. Abilene has three new hotels this year that we did not have during last year’s Classic. Lopez said those hotels, plus the 400 or so home shares in town, gives local hotel occupancy rates an 18% increase. However, some may still be hard pressed to find available accommodations.

Beyond making sense of the dollars, Western Heritage Classic is a longstanding tradition for people near and far.

“This is actually the 40th year for Western Heritage Classic. Although, it’s really 39 years because we skipped 2020,” Johnson explained. “People that come to Western Heritage, for the most part, are the farming and ranching people… And their communities follow them to this event.”

This example includes first-timers like Dana Dean from New Mexico, “My husband is actually on one of the Guitar ranches in Dell City, so they invited us.”

Dean told KTAB/KRBC while she’s just getting started at Western Heritage Classic 2024, she would advise other newcomers to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to be on your feet. However, she did express enthusiasm for the weekend ahead.

“I’m very excited about the ranch rodeo finals, and I’m enjoying the… Working ranching horse right now,” shared Dean.

You may also see some familiar faces in the crowds this year, like repeat visitor Julia Ferguson from Oklahoma with Crooked Skull Leather & Ranch Gear.

“I hand make all the leggings for working cowboys,” Ferguson took pride in her wares. She continued on to list how she hand crafts a plethora of items for your everyday working cowboy; including selling other handmade American goods from other craftsmen.

Ferguson said she’s traveled to Abilene for Western Heritage Classic every year since 2017 because of the friendly, hospitable atmosphere. She and her husband run Crooked Skull together, and take custom orders, but her waitlist is pretty lengthy.

The various vendors set up around the Expo Center is something Johnson said sets Abilene apart from other similar events.

“Everything’s made in the United States. There’s no foreign-made product in the Bit & Spur show… You’ve got honest to God cowboys that live this life every day,” added Johnson. “They’re a different breed of people. They’re the kindest, gentlest type of people that you will ever meet, and it’s just a different type of world out here. This is a big family reunion, and that’s what we like.”

Western Heritage Classic 2024 began Thursday, and wraps up Sunday with the Cowboy Church Service. The event is always held on the second weekend of May at the Taylor County Expo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.