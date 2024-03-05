$2.2 million improvements coming to an intersection in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It will cost roughly $2.2 million to make improvements to County Road 12 and Highway 59 in Foley.

In a work session meeting held Monday night at City Hall, the council approved an additional $100,000 due to an increased budget for the project.

City of Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the intersection needs to be updated.

“The intersection is struggling from a standpoint of being functional,” Hellmich said. “The east, west direction needs turn lanes.”

And to help withstand inclement weather, the traffic lights will also be upgraded.

“After Hurricane Katrina and Ivan, years ago, ALDOT has committed to upgrading all of the wire held signals to mast arms which are very resilient in a storm, so this upgrade will make the intersection more resilient and will keep the traffic flowing,” Hellmich said.

Mast arms are used to place traffic lights and signs above the roadway.

Construction is scheduled to begin in a few months.

