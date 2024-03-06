$2.1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Southern California

With $650 million up for grabs in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, no tickets matched all six numbers, but a lucky player in Riverside County matched five out of the six, winning more than $2 million.

Tonight’s winning Mega Millions numbers were: 2, 49, 50, 61, 70 and 14.

The jackpot has been steadily increasing since two winning tickets were sold in California in early December last year. Tonight’s drawing was the 24th in this jackpot run.

The $2.1 million ticket was sold at Stater Bros, located at 69255 Ramon Rd. in Cathedral City, according to the California Lottery.

Four other tickets sold in California matched four numbers and are worth $11,687 each.

Since Mega Millions launched in May 2022, 21 jackpots have been hit during March, including two worth more than $500 million.

Police warn of thieves using wifi-jamming tech to disarm cameras, alarms

The largest Mega Millions jackpot hit to date was won in Florida last August, with the winner purchasing a ticket worth $1.602 billion.

With no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s drawing, Friday’s Mega Millions grand prize rolls over to an estimated $687 million with a cash option of $332.3 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.