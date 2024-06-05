2 14-year-olds accused of stealing Jeep in North Union Township

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a 2023 Jeep in North Union Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on June 2.

While interviewing the victim, the stolen Jeep was seen in the area, state police said.

Troopers were able to recover the vehicle after the suspect fled. They were later made aware of the suspects’ location and took the teenagers, both 14, into custody.

The boys were placed in the custody of Juvenile Probation.

