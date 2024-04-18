$2.1 million Route 997 project starts week of April 22 between Mont Alto and U.S. 30

A $2.1 million resurfacing project will begin the week of April 22 on Route 997, also known as Anthony Highway, in Quincy, Guilford and Greene townships in Franklin County.

The work is expected to be finished Oct. 25.

The project involves a 4.75-mile stretch of Route 997 from the west branch of Antietam Creek just north of Mont Alto through the Village of Pond Bank to the intersection with U.S. 30 near Caledonia, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

This map shows what section of Route 997 will be resurfaced in a $2.1 million project.

Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions with flagging during work hours from 8:30 a.m. until nightfall.

An oversize load restriction will be in place.

A proposed three-day road closure and detour may be necessary so a drainage pipe can be replaced. PennDOT will issue an announcement when this work is scheduled.

The project consists of full width milling, base repair, drainage replacement, guide rail updates, ADA curb ramp construction, asphalt paving, line painting, sign updates and other miscellaneous construction.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc. of New Enterprise is the contractor on the $2,101,331 project.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Route 997 resurfacing set in Quincy, Guilford, Greene townships