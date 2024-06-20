2,000-acre wildfire is burning near Alpine and Blue, Arizona

A 2,000-acre wildfire caused by lightning is burning in east-central Arizona, and no evacuations have been reported.

The Foote Fire started June 14, and as of the most recent update at 5 p.m. Wednesday, was 0% contained. The fire's edge was 12 miles south of Alpine and about three miles east of Blue, Arizona near the state border with New Mexico, officials said.

There is a potential for a U.S. Highway 191 closure in the coming days to provide for the safety of crews working along the highway edge, as well as for public safety due to smoke impacts along the highway, officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest said in a news release Wednesday.

National forest officials did not immediately respond to additional questions about the Foote Fire on Thursday morning.

No evacuations were reported as of late Wednesday afternoon, though the fire edge is reported to be one mile east of The Josh Ranch, which is described on its Facebook page as a guest ranch and place for RV Rentals.

The public should expect to see smoke in the area in the immediate future, officials said.

The wildfire, as of Wednesday, was burning in remote terrain in the Blue Ridge Primitive Area, consuming dead and down fuels with low to moderate intensity. Fire growth was moderate with overnight spread to the northwest and southeast, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No evacuations reported due to 2,000-acre wildfire burning near Alpine