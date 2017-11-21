1st-round withdrawals at Grand Slams could lose prize money

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria lifts the trophy after defeating David Goffin of Belgium in their ATP World Tour Finals singles final tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON (AP) — A player who withdraws or performs below professional standards during a first-round singles match at a Grand Slam tournament could be fined under new rules introduced Tuesday.

The Grand Slam Board says a player who is unfit to compete and withdraws before the draw will receive 50 percent of the first-round prize money. The replacement will receive the remaining 50 percent.

It is an attempt to stop players who aren't fully fit from playing in the first round just so they can collect prize money.

At the end of a two-day meeting in London, the GSB said there will be a 25-second shot clock at the 2018 Australian Open in line with a system tested at this year's U.S. Open.

The majors will also revert to 16 seeded players in 2019 from the current 32.