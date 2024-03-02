1st egg of 2024 laid in U.S. Steel bald eagle nest

The first egg of the year has been laid in the bald eagle nest inhabited by eagle pair Irvin and Claire near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant.

Claire laid the egg just after 7 p.m. Friday.

The Hays female tends to lay eggs in clutches of three, and eggs are laid approximately 72 hours apart.

Once hatched, this eaglet will be called USS 7, as it’s the 7th successful hatch at the nest.

The eaglet is expected to hatch in about 35 days.

Click here to see the live video from the nest cam.

