1st damage assessments of Florida Keys
NWS meteorologist Bill South speaks with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos about conditions in the Florida Keys.
NWS meteorologist Bill South speaks with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos about conditions in the Florida Keys.
Robert E Lee: I can imagine the writers at Newsweek, hunched over keyboards banging-out anti-Trump screeds on their computers. The room is dark, and the wild-eyed maniacs literally froth at the mouth in their ecstasy of writing something bad about Trump. Then, as they hit a particularly sour note in their ravings, they cream their jeans from the excitement of accusing Trump of some new evil. Pathetic, Newsweek. Very pathetic.
4.3k