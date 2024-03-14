$1M Powerball ticket sold in Texas as jackpot climbs to $600 million. See winning numbers

One lucky Texan matched five of the six Powerball numbers yesterday, winning a pretty hefty chunk of change. Here's what we know.

Powerball winning numbers 3/13/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 21, 29, 54, 59, 62, and the Powerball is 4. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, March 13, 2024?

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which is now estimated to be $600 million with a cash value of $293.4 million.

Full lottery results: Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for March 13, 2024

Two tickets, one in Texas and the other in New York, matched five numbers but not the Powerball. Each won $1 million.

For $2 million, a ticket purchased in Georgia matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday rose to an estimated $600 million with a cash option of $293.4 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 9:59 p.m. CST every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

