$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentwood, jackpot grows to $975M

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone in West Michigan won $1 million from the Powerball drawing Saturday.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls — 12, 13, 33, 50 and 51 — but did not match the Powerball, 23. The winning ticket was sold at Paris Spirts & Wine in Kentwood, according to the Michigan Lottery.

It was the state’s only $1 million winner in Saturday’s drawing, which did not see any jackpot winners. Other $1 million winners were sold in Illinois, Louisiana and Pennsylvania, according to the Powerball.

The jackpot before Monday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $975 million, or a $471.7 million cash value, the fifth-largest jackpot ever.

“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a Sunday release. “This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, when a player in Grand Blanc, Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot.

