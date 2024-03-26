$1M Powerball ticket sold in Central Florida

Time to check your Powerball tickets.

While no one hit Monday night’s $800 million jackpot, someone is going to collect a lot of money after buying a $1 million winning ticket in Orange County.

Florida Lottery officials said that ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Ocoee.

The winner matched all five white balls, which were: 7-11-19-53-68.

The ticket missed the Powerball, which was 23.

READ: Powerball: No winner again; jackpot rises to $865 million

The convenience store, located at 331 West Silver Star Road, is no stranger to selling lucky lottery tickets.

In 2023, a DeLand man purchased a $1 million scratch off ticket from that same 7-Eleven.

READ: Volusia County man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

Meantime, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $865 million.

And don’t forget — the next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn Tuesday night — has risen to a massive $1.1 billion.

READ: Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

Be sure to catch the winning lottery numbers on WFTV Tonight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.