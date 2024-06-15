$1M boost could help make these affordable housing projects in Eugene happen

The site of a new affordable and transitional housing development for veterans being constructed at 101 Green Lane in Eugene.

Eugene is putting another $1 million toward affordable housing projects, with new funding coming through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The money should help fund three separate projects, which could combine to provide 88 new affordable housing units for low-income residents. The city also provided $1.2 million in City Fee Assistance and System Development Charge exemptions to four affordable housing projects during this AHTF cycle.

Rosa Village by SquareOne Villages was awarded $528,272 from the city council and an additional $342,855 in City Fee Assistance and SDC exemptions to develop 52 cooperative rental homes. The project plans include 40 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom townhomes on the 3.3-acre property co-located with SquareOne’s Opportunity Village, with construction expected to begin in March 2025.

The Rosa Village project documents provide a map for the proposed project, which is planned to share a land parcel with SquareOne Village's Opportunity Village on Roosevelt Boulevard in west Eugene.

The Lucy by Cornerstone Community Housing received $428,273 from the city council and $365,887 in City Fee Assistance and SDC exemptions. This project aims to provide six one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units in a three-story building complex with on-site residential services offered by Cornerstone. Construction is planned to begin by July 2025.

Williams Place by St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County was awarded $350,000 in 2022 from AHTF funds. Due to a financial gap during construction, the project applied for and received an additional $100,000 from the city council and can receive up to $150,000 in City Fee Assistance. The development plans to provide 10 one-bedroom units of transitional housing and support services with an on-site case management office to veterans experiencing homelessness. SvDP plans to complete this project this year.

An aerial diagram shows the design concept for Cornerstone Community Housing's proposed project, The Lucy. This project intends to provide 36 newly constructed affordable rental units, totaling 75 bedrooms across one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Other projects awarded City Fee Assistance and SDC exemptions in addition to The Lucy include Floral Hill by DevNW and Park Run by Guardian. Floral Hill aims to develop 36 homeownership units and Park Run hopes to provide 32 new units of mixed-income rental housing.

Eugene’s AHTF has provided a total of $3.3 million since 2020 to help develop 266 new affordable homes and units and the SDC exemption program has invested $6.6 million in fee assistance and exemptions since 1998, supporting the development of more than 1,480 affordable homes.

Hannarose McGuinness is The Register-Guard’s growth and development reporter. Contact her at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene moves more money toward affordable-housing projects