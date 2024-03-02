$1M bond for Bedford couple accused of 'torture and neglect' of 99 animals

Mar. 2—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Bedford couple were jailed Friday on $1 million bond each, accused of abusing 99 animals found Dec. 31 at their Bedford Township residence, authorities said.

State police in Bedford charged Nyal Piper, 81, and Renee Piper, 62, with 99 counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, neglect of veterinary care and cruelty to animals.

The Pipers also face 81 counts of failing to keep a dog licensed and eight additional counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

"The atrocious and seemingly intentional mistreatment of these animals is difficult to grasp," Bedford County District Attorney Ashlan J. Clark said.

"We cannot erase the torture and neglect that these animals endured, but we can work to bring them the justice they deserve."

According to a complaint affidavit, an employee from Banfield Pet Hospital in Maryland contacted state police on New Year's Eve about animal neglect.

Troopers visited the Piper home in the 1000 block of Business Route 220. Troopers allegedly found dogs, cats and animal feces throughout the residence. Multiple animal cages were found stacked floor to ceiling, and bowls were filled with dirty water, the affidavit said.

Dogs also were allegedly found dirty and covered in feces in the backyard, with one dog showing open wounds on its ears.

Four dead animals were found, and five dogs needed to be euthanized, troopers said.

Troopers allege the Pipers also smelled strongly of feces and ammonia.

In all, the Pipers had 90 dogs, eight cats and one turtle.

"Animal cruelty is a crime of violence against extremely vulnerable," Clark said. "The state police completed a thorough investigation into this matter."

The Bedford County Humane Society, Abby's Angels and other organizations are providing veterinary care and support.

The Pipers were arraigned by District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility after each failed to post $1 million bond.