19th Annual Nappanee Train Show set for Saturday

Mar. 14—NAPPANEE — Remember seeing toy trains on tiny tracks circling displays of Christmas villages each December? Or the magic of watching a grandfather's locomotive and train traveling on a scenic layout in the "train room"?

Elkhart Model Railroad Club invites all ages to come to relive the childhood wonderment of those moments during the 19th Annual Nappanee Train Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the Claywood Event Center, 13924 N 1100 West (County Line Road).

Located between Nappanee and Bremen, a short distance south of US 6, the Train Show will feature operating layouts featuring various sizes and styles of these historic heirlooms including a layout where the kids can operate a train. It will also offer 150 vendor tables, representing all scales of model trains. Admissions are only $5 per person, ages 12 & under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free and an Amish restaurant is onsite.

Entry fees contribute to maintenance costs of both trains and related materials displayed at the Elkhart Model Railroad Club a nearly 75-year-old facility that is open to the public, 7-9 p.m., on several Fridays each month.

Elkhart Model Railroad Club, Elkhart, has members from all over Michiana as far west as Porter County and several Michigan members. The members offers a large range of HO and N Scale model trains displayed and controlled by computer on thousands of feet of track.

For more information visit www.emrrc.com, email info@emrrc.com or visit them on Facebook.