$19M contract awarded for levee project in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineering announced that a $19 million contract has been awarded for a levee project in St. John the Baptist Parish.

USACE officials announced that the $19,086,958 contract was awarded to a Thibodaux company to build about 1.1 miles of the levee system “that will provide 100-year level risk reduction to the area primarily in St. John the Baptist, St. James and St. Charles Parish.”

According to the USACE, the contract is part of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction project, which includes levee, floodwall and gate construction.

USACE officials said this is the ninth levee reach contract they’ve awarded since 2022 and the first contract of 2024.

According to the USACE, the work will be done in St. John the Baptist Parish, and the levee’s expected elevation is 13.9 feet.

The work is set to be completed in spring 2027.

