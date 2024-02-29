198 people in B.C. died from toxic drugs in January

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 198 British Columbians died from toxic drugs in January. (Jean-Marc Poirier/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The B.C. Coroners Service says there were 198 toxic drug overdose deaths in the province during the first month of 2024, an average of 6.4 deaths per day.

As has been the trend, about seven out of every 10 of the dead were between age 30 and 59. More than 75 per cent were male.

Unregulated drug toxicity remains the leading cause of death in the province for people age 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents, and natural disease combined.

The death toll since B.C. declared toxic drugs a public health emergency in April of 2016 is now up to 14,024 individuals.

The highest rate of death in January was once again in the Northern Health region at 81 deaths per 100,000 people. Island Health had the second highest rate at 50 deaths per 100,000.

"Every province is struggling with drug-poisoning deaths and the ongoing impacts of this crisis," said Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions.

"We will continue our efforts to bolster mental health and addiction services, from early intervention and prevention to treatment and supportive recovery."