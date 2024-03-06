Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

1954 Pegaso Z-102 Fails To Sell At Auction

Profoundly unique, most probably don’t know what to make of this 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II. It’s been called by some lesser-informed individuals “Spain’s Ferrari 250” which is a gross oversimplification, like calling a McLaren “the UK’s Lamborghini.” Perhaps that confusion had something to do with this classic sports car failing to sell during Amelia Island.

Broad Arrow Auctions now has this classic listed with an asking price of $760,000. Some might think that’s a little steep for a vehicle they hadn’t heard of until five minutes ago. But better-informed, more enthusiast collectors might see a value which escapes others.

Image via Broad Arrow Auctions

Quirky in ways one won’t find in any Ferrari, this Pegaso is also quite rare. The seller claims there were only 18 Saoutchik-bodied examples built, and out of those only five surviving LHD Series II Berlinettas. With that rarity comes a high price tag and the top bid over the weekend didn’t rise to the seller’s lofty reserve.

On top of that rarity, the presentation of this Pegaso is impeccable, at least as it’s presented in the photos. We always recommend seeing a car in person before laying down considerable money, which three quarters of a million dollars should classify as that.

Image via Broad Arrow Auctions

The seller says this classic still has its numbers-matching engine, an all-aluminum 2.5-liter V8 with a dry sump and four-barrel Weber carburetor, perfect for motorsports competition or just spirited road driving. As such, the new owner would likely be able to get invitations to a number of events.

Image via Broad Arrow Auctions

Not only would someone need to be familiar with classic Pegasos but would also need to appreciate the unique nature of this car. In other words, this isn’t an acquisition for just anyone and so it might be on the market for a while before the right connection is made. In the meantime, that asking price could continue to climb.

Images via Broad Arrow Auctions

