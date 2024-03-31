1929 Women's Air Derby race tested pilots beyond flying skills

How do you create a flap? Start with a flapper.

Burgess “Bird” Thomas isn’t done with Vera Dawn Walker yet. The 100th anniversary of the Women’s Air Derby is only five years away, and Thomas is determined to make the Key City stop one to remember by honoring the Abilene aviatrix with a gala celebration in Roaring ‘20s style.

Vera Dawn Walker stretches to reach the propeller in this promotional photo from Pickwick Airways, circa 1930. Walker was one of the early pioneers in aviation for women and a contemporary of Amelia Earhart and grew up south of Abilene.

“We're gonna celebrate her for as long as we can, through the race in '29 and beyond, because she deserves to be known,” Thomas said.

The original 1929 course went from Santa Monica, Calif., to Cleveland, Ohio. The planes would stop along the way for fuel so the pilots could rest. Navigation was done using road maps, compasses and dead reckoning, as well as eyeballing landmarks like rail lines or mountain peaks as references.

For the 20 women pilots in that race, snarkily dubbed the “Powder Puff Derby” by Will Rogers, it wasn’t about winning. It was about showing the world they could do it.

'Twenty of the boldest women'

And quite a crew they were.

“Twenty of the boldest women you would ever want to meet,” Thomas said.

Chief among them was famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart who the year before had become the first woman to complete a transcontinental flight. Three years later, she would become the first woman to make a solo transatlantic flight.

There was Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes who was said to have achieved her moniker running guns in Mexico, masquerading as a man at times and who enjoyed smoking big cigars.

In later years, Barnes would establish the Happy Bottom Riding Club outside Edwards Air Force Base, a favorite haunt of test pilots like Chuck Yeager, Buzz Aldrin and General Jimmy Doolittle. Free steaks were given out to pilots who broke the sound barrier for the first time.

But it was Walker who represented what would many years later be known as the Texas Big Country. However, everyone who saw her land at Santa Monica Airport instead thought she was a local lady.

“That's because on that plane Curtiss Wright loaned her for the race, they wrote ‘Miss Los Angeles’ on it,” Thomas said, laughing. “So people thought she was Miss Los Angeles and started calling her that.“

The race got off to tragic start. After the first day, Marvel Crosson died when her Travel Air D-2000 biplane developed engine trouble. Reports were that the 28 year-old, Alaska’s first female pilot, tried to bail out but her parachute didn’t open in time.

Calls for the immediate cancellation of the race were loud but the remaining pilots ignored them. They reasoned the best way to honor their fallen friend was to keep going, and so they did.

Vera Dawn Walker’s autographed flight helmet sits in a display at Abilene Regional Airport March 15.

Perseverance

Gene Nora Jessen described on the Ninety-Nines website how as the race continued on, everyone seemed to have one kind of trouble or another. Barnes briefly got lost and wandered into Mexico, Ruth Elder’s maps blew out her cockpit, and when she landed in a field to retrieve them, a bull was there to greet her.

Earhart tipped her plane forward in Yuma and had to wait for a new propeller to arrive.

In another show of solidarity, the other racers waited with her.

Though every newspaper article of the time quoted the women as having no fear of aircraft sabotage, privately they weren’t so sure.

Jessen wrote how Elder’s problems had started the second morning of the race when mechanics “mistakenly” filled her fuel tanks with oil instead of gasoline. Thea Rasche’s plane was downed after her fuel lines were found filled with contaminants.

Claire Fahy dropped out of the race near Calexico after the cables used to control the air surfaces in her plane broke. They appeared to have been damaged by acid.

Even Crosson’s crash was mysterious with differing theories competing with each other. The prevailing opinion is carbon monoxide from her engine’s exhaust overwhelmed her.

But others have dismissed that idea, pointing to how her craft’s open cockpit was unlikely to allow that kind of gas buildup. Barnes years later admitted that Crosson had confided in her a fear that someone might sabotage Crosson’s plane.

Crowds overwhelm the race

People were so excited to see the flyers when they landed at Pecos that they swarmed the airfield as the women touched down. Barnes couldn’t see until the last moment that a car had pulled onto the runway and despite trying to flare out, plowed into it and wrecked out of the race.

Vera Dawn Walker stands beside an aircraft for a promotional photo in the early 1930s.

Things weren’t much different when they landed in Abilene. According to the Ninety-Nines Los Angeles chapter, Walker’s family was so excited when she landed, her father nearly stepped into her spinning propeller as they swarmed her aircraft. A bystander yanked him back, and she nearly fainted from fright.

Earhart was first to land on the airfield, which was near the north end of the runway where the current Abilene Regional Airport is now. The Aug. 23, 1929, Abilene Daily Reporter headlined their arrival on the front page, “16 Lady Birds Check In Here.”

“At least 5,000 persons were at Kinsolving Field Thursday afternoon to greet the women’s air derbyists,” the paper stated. “A hopeless jumble in the day's flying schedule due to an inconsiderate sandstorm blowing up the day before east of El Paso knocked out Abilene’s plan to give the ladybirds entertainment for three hours.”

Walker arrived tenth in the race. The pilots rested, then continued on, stopping in Fort Worth where the flyers traded “their rough and oil-stained flying suits for chic sports clothing and becoming evening dresses” to be entertained “at the home of Amon G. Carter but all were in their hotel by 10:30 p.m.,” according to the Associated Press.

It was Louise Thaden who finally landed first in Cleveland on Aug. 26, 1929, finishing in 20 hours, 19 minutes and 4 seconds. Walker was said to have finished eighth overall. Cleveland was the terminus of more than one aircraft race that week, all of them coinciding with the arrival of the Graf Zeppelin airship from Germany.

Walker returned to Abilene on her way back to Los Angeles. She summed the air race up succinctly.

“It was the hardest work I ever did in my life,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 1929 Women's Air Derby race tested pilots in all ways