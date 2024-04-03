‘1923’ actor sought in alleged domestic violence in Kansas; enough for ‘arrest,’ police say

A “1923” actor who has been missing since Monday is being sought by Kansas police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Lawrence Police Department, in Kansas, have identified Cole Brings Plenty, 27, as a suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on Easter Sunday. Brings Plenty is a member of the Lakota tribe and appeared in two episodes of the “Yellowstone” prequel series — “1923.”

“We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies,” Lawrence Police stated on Facebook.

Lawrence Police responded to reports of a woman screaming for help on Sunday, and when officers arrived, the alleged suspect had fled the scene. Traffic cameras show Brings Plenty leaving the city immediately after the alleged incident on U.S. Route 59, police said.

Brings Plenty was last seen driving a 2005 Ford Explorer bearing a Kansas license plate reading 368PXB. Lawrence Police are asking anyone who has seen Brings Plenty or his vehicle to call 911 or the department’s crime stoppers line at 785-843-8477.

Brings Plenty missed a meeting with his agent on Monday, which was “uncharacteristic” of him, according to a missing persons poster.

After Brings Plenty’s family members couldn’t get in contact or locate him on Monday, they reached out to police. According to the missing persons flyer, Brings Plenty’s cellphone is currently turned off.

Brings Plenty is the nephew of “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty, who shared an image of the missing persons flyer to his Instagram on Tuesday. “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, also shared a similar missing persons flyer on Tuesday.

Hours after the two “Yellowstone” stars shared Brings Plenty’s missing persons poster Tuesday, the Lawrence Police Department released their statement about the alleged domestic violence incident.