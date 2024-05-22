19 Uvalde families sue Texas DPS and 92 officer defendants over police response to shooting

Crosses dedicated to the 21 victims of the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary are placed in front of the school on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen families who lost children and loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting nearly two years ago have filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety and 92 named troopers who responded to the scene.

The suit contends that the officers were trained in active shooter training but failed to follow national standards and best practices.

In a news conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, attorneys for the families also said they had resolved a lawsuit against the city that will include better training for police officers.

Nineteen children and two teachers died when a gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, and began a deeply flawed law enforcement response that resulted in a 77-minute delay before officers took down the gunman.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Uvalde families sue 92 DPS officers, resolve case with city