19 People Reveal the Exact Moment When They Knew They Were In Love

From Redbook

How do you know if you're really in love? According to pop culture, it's a rom-com combination of wacky events culminating in The Most Romantic Declaration of Love Ever. In reality, love is a little less contrived, (hopefully) more real, but every bit as exciting. And it's surprising what little things can actually turn someone's heart. Rather than big gifts, far-off getaways, or flash mobs on YouTube, it's often the smallest gestures that send someone over the heart-stricken edge. At least, that's the way it was for these couples.

"One morning I was getting ready to go to work when I saw my now-husband Todd run out to my car. It was parked under a giant tree that apparently housed a family of incontinent birds, because my windshield was covered in poop. He ran out to clean my windshield for me so I wouldn't be late to work. Not only did it help me make it on time, but it also saved me from a really gross clean-up job. At that moment I knew I really loved him - and that he really loved me!" -Lisa P., 35, Cumming, GA

"It was only my second date with Kevin. We were driving home from the L.A. County Fair and I found myself singing along with him to the Beatles' cover of 'Till There Was You.' Fireworks! In that instant I knew I loved him. Four years later, we danced to that song at our wedding." -Lyndsey L., 42, Edmonds WA

"Christa and I had only been dating for a few weeks. We were spending nearly every free moment we had together. The first time she had to go out of town for a few days, I missed her like crazy. We video chatted the first night she was gone, and she gave me this look through the screen. That's when I knew I was hooked forever. I'll never forget that look." -Craig H., 30, Erie, CO

"Chad and I met online and lived in different states, so at first our relationship was all on the phone. One night we were doing the dumb 'you hang up,' 'no you hang up' thing when I finally decided I really was tired and I'd hang up. So I said, 'Fine! I'm hanging up. Goodnight, I love you!' We both gasped and I said, 'Dammit, did I just say that out loud?' He was laughing and asking me to say it again. I started cursing, and I probably said 'damn it' and 'fuck' about 10 times until I realized what I had said was true. He was like, 'I know if you're cursing then you're being honest!' That was when I thought, this guy really gets me, he might be The One." -Laure M., 36, Logan, UT

"Tyler and I had dated on and off for several years (even taking a two-year break while he served as a missionary), but it wasn't until a random date that I realized I was in love with him. We went to an ice rink and he was trying to learn hockey with his buddy while I sat and watched with a friend of mine. He looked awkward out there trying to use skates that were too large for him, but seeing him in that moment, I knew I loved him and wanted to marry him. He was so cute and I loved that he kept trying." -Emily G., 36, Denver, CO

"I was just 15 years old, but on my third date with the man I'd later marry, I knew I was in love. We were on our way to a haunted house when he leaned over and whispered that he thought he was falling in love with me. I blurted it out in return and realized I'd found my home. Fifteen years later, no regrets." -Kerri S., 29, Emmett, ID

"I was getting ready to move to Scotland for a year, and my then-boyfriend, Joel, and I met at a Starbucks to say goodbye. As I turned to walk out the door, it just hit me: I really loved him. The only problem was that I had no idea how he felt, and I was getting on a plane soon to move abroad. I spent that year in Scotland, but we stayed in touch and he even came out to visit me once. Fast forward to our wedding a few years later. After the ceremony and reception, Joel pulls out a notebook and hands it to me to read. He opens it to the page dated October 3, 2011, and the first sentence reads, 'I'm pretty sure I will be reading this to Kristen on our wedding night...' Turns out that coffee date was his realization he loved me, too. He went home that day and wrote a letter to me knowing I would be his future wife. We are celebrating 14 years of marriage in July." -Kristen D., 35, Arvada, CO