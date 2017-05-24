19 People Reveal the Exact Moment When They Knew They Were In Love

How do you know if you're really in love? According to pop culture, it's a rom-com combination of wacky events culminating in The Most Romantic Declaration of Love Ever. In reality, love is a little less contrived, (hopefully) more real, but every bit as exciting. And it's surprising what little things can actually turn someone's heart. Rather than big gifts, far-off getaways, or flash mobs on YouTube, it's often the smallest gestures that send someone over the heart-stricken edge. At least, that's the way it was for these couples.
"One morning I was getting ready to go to work when I saw my now-husband Todd run out to my car. It was parked under a giant tree that apparently housed a family of incontinent birds, because my windshield was covered in poop. He ran out to clean my windshield for me so I wouldn't be late to work. Not only did it help me make it on time, but it also saved me from a really gross clean-up job. At that moment I knew I really loved him - and that he really loved me!" -Lisa P., 35, Cumming, GA
"It was only my second date with Kevin. We were driving home from the L.A. County Fair and I found myself singing along with him to the Beatles' cover of 'Till There Was You.' Fireworks! In that instant I knew I loved him. Four years later, we danced to that song at our wedding." -Lyndsey L., 42, Edmonds WA
"Christa and I had only been dating for a few weeks. We were spending nearly every free moment we had together. The first time she had to go out of town for a few days, I missed her like crazy. We video chatted the first night she was gone, and she gave me this look through the screen. That's when I knew I was hooked forever. I'll never forget that look." -Craig H., 30, Erie, CO
"Chad and I met online and lived in different states, so at first our relationship was all on the phone. One night we were doing the dumb 'you hang up,' 'no you hang up' thing when I finally decided I really was tired and I'd hang up. So I said, 'Fine! I'm hanging up. Goodnight, I love you!' We both gasped and I said, 'Dammit, did I just say that out loud?' He was laughing and asking me to say it again. I started cursing, and I probably said 'damn it' and 'fuck' about 10 times until I realized what I had said was true. He was like, 'I know if you're cursing then you're being honest!' That was when I thought, this guy really gets me, he might be The One." -Laure M., 36, Logan, UT
"Tyler and I had dated on and off for several years (even taking a two-year break while he served as a missionary), but it wasn't until a random date that I realized I was in love with him. We went to an ice rink and he was trying to learn hockey with his buddy while I sat and watched with a friend of mine. He looked awkward out there trying to use skates that were too large for him, but seeing him in that moment, I knew I loved him and wanted to marry him. He was so cute and I loved that he kept trying." -Emily G., 36, Denver, CO
"I was just 15 years old, but on my third date with the man I'd later marry, I knew I was in love. We were on our way to a haunted house when he leaned over and whispered that he thought he was falling in love with me. I blurted it out in return and realized I'd found my home. Fifteen years later, no regrets." -Kerri S., 29, Emmett, ID
"I was getting ready to move to Scotland for a year, and my then-boyfriend, Joel, and I met at a Starbucks to say goodbye. As I turned to walk out the door, it just hit me: I really loved him. The only problem was that I had no idea how he felt, and I was getting on a plane soon to move abroad. I spent that year in Scotland, but we stayed in touch and he even came out to visit me once. Fast forward to our wedding a few years later. After the ceremony and reception, Joel pulls out a notebook and hands it to me to read. He opens it to the page dated October 3, 2011, and the first sentence reads, 'I'm pretty sure I will be reading this to Kristen on our wedding night...' Turns out that coffee date was his realization he loved me, too. He went home that day and wrote a letter to me knowing I would be his future wife. We are celebrating 14 years of marriage in July." -Kristen D., 35, Arvada, CO
"In high school, Geoff was the captain of the basketball team and I was a cheerleader. We flirted on the bus rides to games and went to senior prom together. But it wasn't until we both went away to school that next fall that I realized he was the one. He wrote me a letter every single day freshman year. I knew then that I was in love." -Shalom E., 40, Burnsville, MN
"We both had what some would call 'love at first sight.' I didn't think it existed until it happened to me. However, the very first time we said 'I love you', it was our third date, which happened to be on Valentine's Day, and that cemented it for me. Four weeks later, we were engaged, and we got married two months after that. We are still so happy together seven years later." -Marianne F., 37, Martinsburg, WV
"The first time I ever met Jeff, my stomach flipped when he entered the room. This had never happened with anyone else, so I knew he was something special. We ended up dating for two years on and off, but eventually, when he had to move for work, I realized I couldn't live without him. We were engaged two months later, and my stomach still flips when he walks into a room." -Mandy P., 39, Mendon, UT
"I knew I loved Dave the second time we ever saw each other. We both ended up at an all-day event for singles in our area and spent the day sight-seeing. At the dinner and dance that evening, he escorted me out onto the balcony where we danced alone, away from the crowd. As we looked at the stars and the beautiful landscaped area, I knew I was in love. He walked me to my car and kissed me, and we were married just five weeks later." -Lisa G., 35, Monterey, CA
"On our first date, Nate and I ate off each other's dinner plates at the restaurant. This is a huge deal - I never share food with anyone. But I felt so comfortable with him, and I knew I was in love. A month later we were engaged and we'll be married 17 years next month." -Beth R., 36, Coral Springs, FL
"For me, it was a collection of little moments: When he told me that my ex was an idiot for letting me go. When I saw how much kids love him. When he stopped me from getting out of his truck and kissed me for the first time, taking me completely by surprise. When I looked forward to work every day because I got to see him. When he decorated his patio umbrella with lights because he was bummed he didn't have a Christmas tree. It's still those little things that remind me how much I love him now." -Leslie R., 39, Arvada, CO
"I'd always had a hard time knowing if I was in love or not because I'd been burned in the past. So when I met Greg, I was very wary and didn't trust my own feelings. I broke up with him after about five months and briefly dated another guy. It was on one of those dates when I realized I was comparing the new guy to see how his qualities stacked up to Greg's. I knew then that Greg was the standard I held all other men to. We got back together and were engaged four months later. But it took breaking up with him to know I was really in love with him!" -Katie W., 40, Austin, TX
"When I was dating my wife Amy, I was waiting for that big moment of 'I'm in love! This is it!' But it never happened. One day we were just hanging out, and I realized I enjoyed being with her and never got the feeling of 'ugh, I wish I could be with someone else' like I had in all my past relationships. Fifteen years later, I can recognize that moment as real love." -Thomas H., 37, Smithfield, UT
"I'd known Jacob for over seven years as a friend, so it was a little weird when we first started dating. But then one day we talked on the phone for three hours, and I realized I hadn't been annoyed once. I don't love talking on the phone, so that was saying something. We got engaged just a few weeks later." -Ami P., 35, Cheyenne, WY
"I'd been dating Ryan for about six months when he went on vacation with his family. He was gone for a week and I realized that I really missed being with him. During that time, I went out on a date with someone else I had always wanted to go out with, and it just felt flat. I realized how comfortable I was with Ryan, unlike anyone else I'd been out with - including my 'dream' guy." -Heather S., 38, Arvada, CO
"Sacia and I had just graduated from college and were trying to decide what to do next. I had plans to move to California to pursue film and graduate school, but she wanted to move to the Carolinas. Finally, the night before we were both scheduled to leave, we finally talked about our feelings. I realized then that I couldn't see life - at least not a happy life - without her in it. From then on out, we have been a solid team." -Ted W., 37, Greenville, WI
"In college, Spencer and I were in the same tough class. We ended up in a study group together, and we did more studying together on our own. During one study session I realized that I was falling in love with him because not only was he great at math, but he was also great at teaching it. I immediately thought our future children would be successful." -Megan H., 41, Ridgecrest, CA
