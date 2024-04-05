19-year-old woman dies in Wasilla collision

Apr. 5—A 19-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Wasilla, Alaska State Troopers said.

Jessalyn Helms was driving a Honda sedan on North Seward Meridian Parkway near East Country Field Circle just before 1 p.m. when she failed to yield and collided with a Dodge SUV and a Subaru sedan, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said Friday. He did not answer questions about how she failed to yield or which direction Helms was driving, citing the ongoing investigation.

Helms was taken by ambulance to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, where she died, troopers said.

One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital as a precaution, McDaniel said. Only one person was in each vehicle, he said.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, troopers said.