19-year-old woman charged in fatal stabbing in Manor, Travis County sheriff's office says

A 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another woman on Tuesday evening, the Travis County sheriff's office said in a press release.

Keziah Titus has been charged with murder and is being held at the Travis County Jail, the release said.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. reporting the homicide in the 6800 block of Boyce Lane in Manor. Deputies found the deceased — a woman in her 20s — and Titus, who was arrested at the scene, the release said. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The sheriff's office said it would identify the victim after the Travis County medical examiner’s office has conducted an autopsy and confirmed her identity.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 19-year-old woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing, officials say