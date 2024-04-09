19-year-old woman arrested after fatal shooting on Cliffwood Drive in Jackson

Jackson police arrested Valencia Jones, 19, in connection to a Sunday fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Cliffwood Drive.

According to a Monday press release, Jones faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Lloyd Ashley after police began an investigation into the case on Sunday.

Police said Ashley, the victim, died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS April 7 2024 homicide suspect in custody