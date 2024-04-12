19-year-old vanishes on date. Then severed leg is found in park, Wisconsin cops say

As two men walked through a Wisconsin park to the shoreline, they were stopped in their tracks by a terrifying sight — a severed leg on the beach.

The leg belonged to 19-year-old Sade Robinson, Wisconsin deputies later learned after DNA testing. She vanished during a first date in Milwaukee with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson, authorities said.

Anderson was charged with intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson, according to court documents. He appeared in court the morning of April 12.

Anderson’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The first date

According to text conversations obtained by deputies, Robinson and Anderson arranged a first date the evening of April 1 at a Milwaukee restaurant.

They’re seen having casual conversation at Twister Fisherman and later leaving together, security footage from the restaurant showed, according to court documents.

Records from Life360, an app that tracks the location of a person’s phone, indicated Robinson went from the restaurant to Anderson’s apartment, a deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in the complaint.

Between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., Robinson’s phone was discovered at Warnimont Park in Cudahay, the same location where her severed leg was discovered later that day, according to the complaint. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Life360 records show the phone began to move, but the battery died.

Approximately three hours after Robinson’s last Life360 location on April 2, fire officials found Robinson’s Honda Civic, but it looked to have been set on fire, authorities said.

On April 4, after pinpointing Anderson as a person of interest, deputies searched his Milwaukee apartment. In the bedroom, they discovered blood-stained bedding and blood on the walls leading to the basement, according to the complaint.

Though police had found Robinson’s car and searched Anderson’s home, the rest of the 19-year-old’s remains were still missing.

Where were Robinson’s remains?

While canvassing the area where Robinson’s car was found on April 6, investigators found a human foot, the deputy wrote in the complaint. As they kept looking, they discovered a piece of human flesh, putting together that these remains, along with the leg, belonged to Robinson.

While searching through the car, investigators said they found the clothes Robinson was wearing the night she went missing — “namely the black puffer coat, light blue ripped jeans, and white shoes, along with her dark greyish-brown purse.”

Investigators also believe they found the remains of her phone, according to court documents.

Security footage from a nearby liquor store, the deputy said in the complaint, showed Anderson with a tan backpack and another person near the car when it was on fire.

The video, according to court documents, revealed a person in a blue jacket appearing to be “in shock” as Anderson walks away from the car. The man attempted to flag down passing cars, yelling “he did that,” pointing at Anderson, according to documents.

The man also yelled for someone to call the fire department, authorities said.

The witness later told police he saw Anderson, wearing a tan backpack, get out of Robinson’s Honda Civic and light the car on fire, according to documents. Anderson then walked away from the car toward the witness.

Anderson was later seen on a bus wearing the same tan backpack.

Anderson was taken into custody April 4, WTMJ reported. He was charged on April 12.

Between 2014 to 2022, Anderson was convicted of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, intimidating a witness and destruction of property, among other charges, according to CBS 58.

Cudahay is about a 7-mile drive south of Milwaukee.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

