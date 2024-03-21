19-year-old sentenced to 33 years in 2022 shooting death of Shawnee man

A Johnson County judge sentenced a 19-year-old to more than 33 years in prison Wednesday in the 2022 shooting death of a Shawnee man.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, of Olathe, received 285 months in prison for second-degree intentional murder and 61 months for aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the Johnson County district attorney’s office.

Reyes-Lara entered a plea deal with prosecutors in January. He admitted to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of 25-year-old Jarod Rogers. Prosecutors dismissed 13 other pending felony charges against Reyes-Lara.

Shawnee police responded on Nov. 30, 2022 to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, where Rogers was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later.

A witness told police that Rogers had met with someone to sell them marijuana. Police obtained text and social media messages that outlined an arrangement to purchase the marijuana near the place where Rogers was killed.

According to an affidavit filed in Johnson County District Court, an armed Reyes-Lara was one of two people who met with Rogers.

Reyes-Lara and four other teens were accused in the killing of Rogers. Sabrina Clark, 17, Kylie Guzman, 17, Roger Hernandez, 17, and Fernando Gonzalez-Prado were also charged in connection to Rogers’ death, court records show.

In August 2023, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery in the case. In November 2023, she was sentenced to 95 consecutive months in a juvenile correctional facility, court records show.

Two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree murder against Guzman were dismissed by a Johnson County judge in July 2023.

Cases against Hernandez and Gonzalez-Prato are pending in Johnson County District Court.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.