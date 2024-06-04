19-year-old North TX driver faces intoxication manslaughter after crash kills passenger

A 19-year-old North Texas driver faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in a weekend crash that killed his passenger.

The Grand Prairie Police Department investigated the fatal accident, which occurred about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on the Interstate 30 service road at the intersection with Belt Line Road.

Armando Tovar Jr. was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck west on the I-30 service road when he failed to negotiate the U-turn and hit a tree, Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

Tovar sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. His passenger died at the hospital.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Jose Alexandro Alvarez.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ As city redevelops oldest public housing complex, residents look back fondly

→ If you have Medicaid in Texas, a big change could be coming

→ Friends of cyclist killed in hit-and-run remember his legacy

→ State kills hundreds of deer at North Texas ranch

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

After he was released from the hospital, Tovar was arrested and booked at the Grand Prairie Detention Center.