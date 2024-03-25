19-year-old man found shot to death in Cahokia Heights. Police request public’s help

A 19-year-old man who had been reported missing was found shot to death Saturday in Cahokia Heights.

Daniel L. Nunn was shot to death in the area of Melvin Drive and Lazarcheff Drive, based on a preliminary investigation, according to a release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of Cahokia Heights Police.

Nunn had been reported missing to the Washington Park Police Department, the release states.

“Nunn was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release states.

“Detectives are currently following up on leads and no additional information will be released at this time.”

Authorities have asked the public to contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at (618)337-4277 or Crimestoppers at (866)371-TIPS (8477) with any information about the case.